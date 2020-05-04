iHeartRadio
New N.S. health coalition announces grants for COVID-19 research

Nova Scotia flag

A new health coalition in Nova Scotia has announced a collective investment of $1.5 million in COVID-19 focused research.  

The COVID-19 Health Research Coalition is supporting forty recipients with this initial funding.

A news release states that the funding supports COVID-19 research that will inform health system decisions, facilitate vaccine development, identify novel treatments, develop devices, and influence social response to the pandemic.

