New N.S. health coalition announces grants for COVID-19 research
A new health coalition in Nova Scotia has announced a collective investment of $1.5 million in COVID-19 focused research.
The COVID-19 Health Research Coalition is supporting forty recipients with this initial funding.
A news release states that the funding supports COVID-19 research that will inform health system decisions, facilitate vaccine development, identify novel treatments, develop devices, and influence social response to the pandemic.