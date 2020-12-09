New nursing home for Mahone Bay

Health Minister Leo Glavine announced a replacement for the Mahone Bay Nursing Home on Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Wellness says the new, three-storey, 96-bed facility will be operated by MacLeod Group Health Services and is expected to be open in December 2022.

It has been designed with current best practices for infection control and dementia-friendly nursing care, with two designated care floors comprised of three wings each.

Each self-contained wing will have 16 private rooms with private washrooms and will have its own dedicated staff, dining and activities.