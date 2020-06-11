New operator found for contact centre in Yarmouth

The provincial government says a new operator is moving into the contact centre in Hebron Business Park in Yarmouth.

Millennium1 Solutions is beginning to hire staff from the area who worked at the centre, formerly run by Web.com Group.

Government says the new company plans more hiring, including bilingual customer service jobs, leadership, and support positions.

It's hiring 100 people immediately, with potential for more than 300 in the future.

The Municipality of the District of Yarmouth is the owner of the property and building and has signed a lease with the company.

The province says that the municipality will invest $2 million to improve the site.

Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI) is also negotiating a performance-based payroll rebate agreement with Millennium1 Solutions, and it's eligible for training incentives through the Department of Labour and Advanced Education.