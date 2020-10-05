New program creates jobs for African Nova Scotians

Fifteen African Nova Scotians and people of African descent are being hired as career practitioners with Nova Scotia Works Employment Services Centres under a new program.

The Department of Labour says the new positions are being created under the Diversity and Inclusion Program, which aims to see service providers better reflect the communities they serve.

Career practitioners will work one-on-one with clients to support access to quality employment and training.

Government says $2.5 million in funding will support the new positions, which will be posted individually in their communities, for two years.