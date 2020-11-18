New regulations announced for Nova Scotia Venture Capital Tax Credit
New regulations for the Nova Scotia Venture Capital Tax Credit were announced on Wednesday.
The Department of Finance and Treasury Board says qualifying funds will be able to access up to $20 million from eligible investors every year, with a maximum tax credit of $3 million.
The Venture Capital Tax Credit provides incentive for private investors to invest in these funds in Nova Scotia.
Eligible businesses must have their head office in Atlantic Canada and meet other criteria.