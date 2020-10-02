New restaurants to face new accessible requirements to open as of Oct. 31

The Nova Scotia government says new restaurants will soon need to be accessible in order to open.

As of October 31st, accessible entrances, pathways, and washrooms will be required for restaurants to get a food safety permit.

Government says the changes will also be paired with updated Nova Scotia Building Code requirements around accessibility.

The new rules will apply to restaurants opening in new space, or restaurants opening in space that hasn't been used as a restaurant in the last 12 months.

The province says the changes may also apply if a restaurant is undergoing major renovations.

A Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission board of inquiry ruled in September 2018 that Nova Scotia Environment must require restaurants to have accessible washrooms for the public under its Food Safety Regulations.