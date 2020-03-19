New restrictions announced in N.S. to prevent spread of COVID-19

New restrictions are now in place in Nova Scotia to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, doctors and pharmacists have new options for virtual care, using telephone and secure videoconferencing.

The province also says employers cannot require a doctor's note if an employee must be off work.

Pharmacists can renew prescriptions for most medications, with government covering the assessment fee.

As of today, personal service and fitness establishments such as hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons, body art establishments, and gyms must also now shut down.

Restaurants are restricted to take-out and delivery orders only, and can’t open for in-person dining.

The NSLC announced this morning that it will no longer accept cash.

Customers need to pay for purchases using debit or credit, are asked to bag their own product, and to practice social distancing by staying back as far as possible as they wait to pay for their purchases.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters, and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.