New restrictions take effect Tuesday in Nova Scotia

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are returning to all areas of Nova Scotia as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Until at least May 20th, the gathering limit is capped at 10 both inside and outside, faith gatherings are capped at 25% capacity to a maximum of 100 inside and 150 outside and sports practices and training are capped at 10 people inside and 25 outside with physical distancing.

Restaurants and bars are capped at 50% capacity, must end service at 11 p.m. and close at midnight, while retail businesses, indoor fitness facilities, recreation facilities and museums and libraries are capped at 50% capacity.

Personal services including hair salons, barber shops and spas can operate, but cannot provide services that would require a client to remove their mask.

Effective immediately, all school field trips and school-organized activities that bring students from different schools together, such as sports and music, have been stopped.

Restrictions announced last week for Halifax Regional Municipality, Hubbards, Milford, Lantz, Elmsdale, Enfield, Mount Uniacke, South Uniacke, Ecum Secum and Trafalgar remain in place.

