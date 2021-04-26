New restrictions take effect Tuesday in Nova Scotia
Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are returning to all areas of Nova Scotia as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Until at least May 20th, the gathering limit is capped at 10 both inside and outside, faith gatherings are capped at 25% capacity to a maximum of 100 inside and 150 outside and sports practices and training are capped at 10 people inside and 25 outside with physical distancing.
Restaurants and bars are capped at 50% capacity, must end service at 11 p.m. and close at midnight, while retail businesses, indoor fitness facilities, recreation facilities and museums and libraries are capped at 50% capacity.
Personal services including hair salons, barber shops and spas can operate, but cannot provide services that would require a client to remove their mask.
Effective immediately, all school field trips and school-organized activities that bring students from different schools together, such as sports and music, have been stopped.
Restrictions announced last week for Halifax Regional Municipality, Hubbards, Milford, Lantz, Elmsdale, Enfield, Mount Uniacke, South Uniacke, Ecum Secum and Trafalgar remain in place.
The following restrictions take effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday April 27th and will remain in effect until at least Thursday May 20th:
- the gathering limit is 10 total, both indoors and outdoors
- no social events, special events, festivals, arts/cultural events, sports events, wedding receptions, or funeral visitation or receptions
- faith gatherings are limited to 25 per cent of indoor capacity to a maximum of 100 or 150 outdoors, with physical distancing
- wedding and funeral ceremonies hosted by a recognized business or organization can have 10 people, plus officiants
- maximum of 25 people, with physical distancing and masks, for meetings or training hosted by a recognized business or organization
- maximum of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors for sports practices and training but no games, competitions or tournaments
- maximum of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors for arts and culture rehearsals but no in-person performances
- virtual gatherings and performances can be held with a maximum of 25 people in one location, with physical distancing
- restaurants and licensed establishments operate at 50 per cent capacity, provide service until 11 p.m. and close for seated service by midnight
- Casino Nova Scotia in Sydney, VLTs and First Nations gaming establishments operate at 50 per cent capacity, provide food and beverage service until 11 p.m. and close at midnight
- licensed and unlicensed establishments and organized clubs can operate at 50 per cent to host activities such as darts, cards, pool and bowling following their sector plans and guidelines for these activities
- retail businesses and malls can operate at 50 per cent capacity and must follow other public health measures
- personal services such as hair salons, barber shops and spas can operate but cannot provide any services that require the client to remove their mask
- indoor fitness facilities like gyms and yoga studios and sport and recreation facilities like pools, arenas, tennis courts and large multipurpose recreation facilities can operate at 50 per cent capacity
- outdoor fitness and recreation businesses and organized clubs can operate with 25 people and physical distancing
- maximum 50 people for businesses and organizations offering a wide variety of indoor recreation activities, such as indoor play areas, arcades, climbing facilities, dance classes and music lessons
- museums and libraries can operate at 50 per cent capacity
- in private indoor workplaces such as offices or warehouses, masks are mandatory in all common areas, places where there is interaction with the public, areas with poor ventilation, and areas where distance cannot be maintained
- visitors, volunteers and designated care providers are allowed at long-term care facilities
- visitors are allowed at homes licensed by the Department of Community Services under the Homes for Special Care Act and residents can have community access
- all adult day programs for persons with disabilities funded by the Department of Community Services are open
- all adult day programs for seniors remain closed provincewide