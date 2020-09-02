New tidal energy developer to raise defunct Cape Sharp turbine

A new tidal energy developer has filled the vacant berth at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE) near Parrsboro.

BigMoon Canada Corporation was announced today as the successful applicant to fill berth D in the Bay of Fundy.

The province says BigMoon has also provided a security deposit of $4.5 million as part of their commitment to remove the Cape Sharp turbine.

The turbine was abandoned after Irish-based OpenHydro declared bankruptcy.

Government announced last October that it would cost $4.5 million to remove the turbine and hired consultant Power Advisory LLC to find a private company willing to pay to remove it in exchange for use of the tidal test site it currently occupies.

A retrieval plan must be submitted to government for approval, with a deadline of December 31st, 2024 to raise the turbine.

The province says that the Cape Sharp turbine is non-operational and does not present a risk to marine life or the environment.

In April 2019, Operations Manager at FORCE Lindsay Bennett told our newsroom that the turbine is connected by subsea cable to the onshore infrastructure at FORCE and there's power being supplied to the onboard monitoring systems.

In an email, she said the turbine is not spinning, which was confirmed in September 2018, and monitoring would continue to confirm the rotor remained stationary and non-operational.