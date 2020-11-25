New vans for EHS Medical Transfer Service pilot

The Department of Health and Wellness says it has purchased vans for the Emergency Health Service's (EHS) one-year Medical Transfer Service pilot.

Ambulances with two paramedics currently provide non-clinical, non-emergency transportation between hospitals, community residences and health-care facilities when no alternate transit is available.

The province says the new wheelchair accessible vans, operated by one EHS employee, can transport several patients at a time.

Three vans are expected to be in service in Bridgewater, Kentville and in the Central Zone by February 2021.