Newfoundland and Labrador reports Atlantic region's first COVID-19 death

Newfoundland and Labrador has recorded its first death caused by COVID-19.

It's believed to be the first fatality linked to the virus in the Atlantic region.

The Health Department in Newfoundland and Labrador says it will release more details at an afternoon news conference.

As of Sunday, the province was reporting 135 confirmed cases.

It attributed the rapid growth of infections to the clustering of a large number of cases linked to two services held earlier this month at Caul's Funeral Home in St. John's.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, says that as of late Saturday, 99 of the province's 135 infections were linked to the funerals.