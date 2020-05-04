NGRP appoint Ryan Leil as new deputy chief

Ryan Leil has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief of the New Glasgow Regional Police.

Leil, originally from New Glasgow, started with the organization in 2004 in the General Patrol and was later promoted to the rank of Corporal, where he was assigned to the Sergeant in charge of the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit in 2016.

He was promoted to the rank of Detective Sergeant in 2018 where he served as the officer in charge of the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit.

Leil officially assumed his new post on Friday, serving the the Town of New Glasgow and the Town of Trenton.