Nine arrested after search of five unlicensed storefronts in Cole Harbour

The RCMP say nine people are facing charges under the Cannabis Act after five unlicensed storefronts were searched in Cole Harbour on Wednesday.

Officers seized cannabis, other products including edibles and cash from the properties on Caldwell Road after they refused to voluntarily cease operations.

Police say nine people are each facing four charges that include distribution of cannabis and unlawfully selling cannabis.

RCMP say increasing complaints and concerns about the products being sold and the potential they be sold to youth prompted the action on the storefronts.