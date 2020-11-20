Nine locations in HRM listed for potential exposure to COVID-19
Public Health has listed another nine locations in Halifax Regional Municipality where exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred.
They include two restaurants on Spring Garden Road, four locations in Bayer's Lake, a business on King Street in Halifax, Goodlife Fitness Larry Uteck, and an Atlantic Superstore in Bedford.
The dates in question range from November 13th to 18th.
- Your Father’s Mustache (5686 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 13 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 27.
- La Frasca Cibi & Vini (5650 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 13 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 27.
- Moxie’s Grill and Bar (182 Chain Lake Drive, Bayers Lake) on Nov. 15 between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.
- Winners (206 Chain Lake Dr, Bayers Lake) on Nov. 15 between 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.
- Telus (120 Susie Lake Crescent, Bayers Lake) on Nov. 15 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.
- Chatters Hair Salon (194 Chain Lake Dr, Bayers Lake) on Nov. 15 between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.
- Ironstone Strength & Conditioning (2631 King Street, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 5:45 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.
- GoodLife Fitness (41 Peakview Way, Larry Uteck) on Nov. 15 between 7 and 9:30 a.m., Nov. 16 between 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Nov. 17 between 8 and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.
- Superstore (1650 Bedford Hwy, Bedford) on Nov. 18 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.