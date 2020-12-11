Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Friday

Public Health is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Officials say there are three cases in the Western Zone, including two close contacts of previous cases and another which is under investigation, while one case in the Northern Zone is also being investigated.

Five of the cases are in the Central Zone and include two travel-related cases, a close contact of a previous case, a case that is being investigated, and another case linked to Shannon Park Elementary School in Dartmouth.

The school will remain closed to students until at least Wednesday to allow for contact tracing.

There are 65 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with no one being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 83,565 tests, with 313 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,859 Nova Scotia tests on December 10th.

Between December 4th and 10th, 1,330 tests were administered at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Wolfville, Bedford and Truro.

On Friday, the State of Emergency was renewed and will now expire at noon on Sunday December 27th, 2020 unless it is terminated or extended.