Nine new cases of COVID-19, three more deaths reported in N.S.

Nova Scotia is reporting three additional deaths related to COVID-19 at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality, bringing the total province-wide to 44.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, says, "We're doing everything we can to bring the situation at Northwood under control."

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Wednesday, for a total of 1,007 in Nova Scotia.

Five individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU, while 708 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

To date, Nova Scotia has 32,289 negative test results.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.