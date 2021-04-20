Nine new COVID-19 cases, additional variant cases reported in N.S. Tuesday

Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases and two cases of the UK variant on Tuesday.

The new cases include five close contacts of previous cases and a case under investigation in the Central Zone, two travel-related cases in the Western Zone and a travel-related case in the Eastern Zone.

Officials say there are 68 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with two people in hospital.

Government says the two cases of the UK variant were identified in previously reported travel-related cases and are unrelated to Tuesday's new cases.

Overall, there have been 65 cases of the UK variant, 12 cases of the South African variant and one case of the Brazilian variant identified in Nova Scotia.