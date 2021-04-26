Nine new schools in Central, Eastern Zones reported COVID-19 cases Sunday

Nova Scotia reported nine new schools with COVID-19 connected cases on Sunday.

Officials say Jubilee Elementary in Sydney Mines, Bedford South School in Bedford, and Chebucto Heights Elementary, Joseph Howe Elementary and Oxford School in Halifax will remain closed to students until Thursday April 29th to allow for deep cleaning.

Students will learn from home during the closures.

Public Health says Atlantic View Elementary in Lawrencetown, Nelson Whynder Elementary in North Preston and Brookhouse Elementary and Cole Harbour District High in Dartmouth are within a family of schools that is already closed until May 10th and will also undergo a deep cleaning.

It is recommended that all students and staff at these schools be tested for COVID-19, with only those identified as a close contact by Public Health or who have symptoms required to self-isolate while they wait for results.