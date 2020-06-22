No active cases of COVID-19 in N.S., one more death reported

Nova Scotia officially has no active cases of COVID-19, but one more death is being reported.

Government says a man in his 60s, with underlying medical conditions, died several weeks ago in the Central Zone.

His death has been under investigation since then to determine if COVID-19 was a factor.

The province says he was not a resident of a long-term care home.

The last confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia was identified on June 9th.

To date, Nova Scotia has 51,242 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths.

One person is currently in the ICU.

Their COVID-19 infection is considered resolved but they remain in hospital.