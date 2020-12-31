No aerial search for missing fishermen on Thursday

There will be no aerial search for five missing scallop fishermen on Thursday.

Police said unfavourable conditions, including a low ceiling, meant the search efforts had to be postponed.

A search of the coastline from Digby Gut to Harbourville by a Department of Lands and Forestry helicopter on Wednesday did not locate the missing fishermen or debris from the Chief William Saulis fishing vessel.

The RCMP says a Canadian Coast Guard vessel is expected to arrive in Digby on Friday to provide a platform for the Underwater Recovery Team to conduct sonar exploration in the area in search of the sunken vessel.