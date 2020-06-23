No cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Tuesday

Nova Scotia continues to have no active cases of COVID-19.

Premier Stephen McNeil says, "We have gone two weeks without a new case of COVID-19 and that is because of the efforts of Nova Scotians."

Two people are currently in hospital, one of those in ICU.

Government says both patients' COVID-19 infections are considered resolved but they are being treated in hospital.

To date, Nova Scotia has 51,530 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 307 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.