No change in 2020-21 tax rates in the Village of Bible Hill

For the fourth consecutive year, there will be no increase in tax rates from the Village of Bible Hill.

The Village says in a release that the residential tax rate will remain at $0.70, limited-service residential tax rate at $0.525, and the commercial tax rate at $0.87 cents per $100 of assessment.

Commission Chair Lois MacCormick says in a release, "In this time of unparalleled public disruption, and personal, business, and financial hardship, the Village Commission recognized that it was more important than ever to work to hold the line on property taxation rates."

The approved budget for service delivery and capital infrastructure investments is $2.9 million for 2020-21, down from just under $3.6 million in 2019-20.

Highlights from the budget include a condition assessment study of Bible Hill’s sanitary sewerage system, an increase in sidewalk and crosswalk maintenance spending by 120 per cent, and the renewal of 700 metres of sidewalk on Pictou Road, between civic number twenty-four and Blanchard Avenue.

The Village also says, subject to approval of requests submitted to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, overhead crosswalk lighting will be installed at College Road and Covington Place, as well as the renewal of existing overhead crosswalk lighting.