No change in tax rates, user fees in new Glasgow for 2020-21

The Town of New Glasgow is holding residential and commercial tax rates for 2020-21.

Council approved the budgets this week with a residential rate of $1.84 and commercial rate of $4.45, both per $100 of assessment.

In addition, the town says there will be no increase in the residential user fees for the 2020-21 fiscal year, has waived interest on both water and tax accounts for March and April, and will be launching a tax financing program in the coming weeks for residents and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The annual solid waste charge per residential dwelling unit for up to three units will be maintained at $150, while the pollution control rate remains at $1.34 per cubic meter of water consumed.

The operations budget for 2020-21 is $19,496,682, down less than $100,000 from the previous year.

The town says there will be $4.2 million in capital work between the Town of New Glasgow and the New Glasgow Water Utility, which is down considerably from previous years and consists of only essential infrastructure projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.