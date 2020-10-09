'No changes to border policy': Strang

Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health says no changes to Nova Scotia's border policy are imminent in the wake of outbreaks of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Dr. Robert Strang says "there are no changes to our border policy at this time".

He added Public Health is in close contact with its counterparts in New Brunswick.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 and use the online self-assessment tool.

Earlier Friday, the Moncton and Campbellton regions of New Brunswick were ordered to retighten COVID-19 restrictions following confirmed outbreaks of the virus.