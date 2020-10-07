No charges for HRP officers in Wal-Mart incident

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has cleared officers of any potential charges related to the arrest of a woman in a Halifax Wal-Mart in January.

Halifax Regional Police were called January 15 to investigate allegations of shoplifting and when an officer questioned the woman on the contents of her stoller, she accused him of being racist.

A second officer arrived and the woman was warned her continued yelling could result in her being arrested for causing a disturbance.

When she walked toward a store employee, an officer pulled her to the ground to arrest her, and after the woman scratched him twice in the face and hit him in the groin, the officer struck her in the face.

SiRT determined the officer used reasonable force to arrest the woman and protect himself, so no charges will be laid.