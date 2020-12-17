No charges for officers who shot N.S. mass shooter in April

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) will not lay charges against any of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of the Nova Scotia mass shooting suspect in April.

Police received several calls on the evening of April 18th reporting gunshots and fires in the Portapique area and several more reporting burning buildings and fatally shot individuals in the Wentworth and Debert areas the next morning.

A manhunt was undertaken by the RCMP in the Colchester and East Hants areas and the suspect was found at the Enfield Big Stop with a pistol in an unknown vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect was shot multiple times and killed by officers when he raised the pistol at them.

SiRT says "it was reasonable for the officers to conclude their lives were in danger and the use of their firearms to shoot the suspect was justified in these circumstances."