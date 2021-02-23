No charges for RCMP officer in Colchester County incident: SiRT

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says no charges will be laid after an RCMP officer rushed a man threatening self-harm in Colchester County in January.

Officers responded to a mental health call on January 6th and found an individual threatening to shoot himself in the head.

SiRT says the officers made several attempts to reason with the man before one rushed him and moved the gun away from the man's head as it was fired.

A bullet grazed the man's neck and collarbone and he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The agency says body camera footage and a civilian witness indicated the officer's actions saved the man's life, therefore no charges will be laid.