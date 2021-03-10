No charges for RCMP officer in Eastern Passage shooting: SiRT

No charges will be laid after an RCMP officer shot and killed an armed man in Eastern Passage last summer.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says officers responded around 4:00 p.m. July 9th to a 911 call of an armed man uttering threats and found him outside a residence with a handgun.

The agency says officers tried to verbally de-escalate the situation but the man raised his gun and one of the officers shot and killed him.

SiRT determined it was reasonable for the officer to conclude his life was in danger, and shooting the suspect was justified in the circumstances.