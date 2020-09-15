No in-person voting when Nova Scotia Liberals choose their next leader in February

Nova Scotia's Liberal party has decided there won't be in-person voting when members choose a replacement for Premier Stephen McNeil in February.

Instead, members will be asked to vote online or by telephone between Feb. 1-5, with the winner to be announced during a live-streamed convention on Feb. 6.

Under the final leadership rules released today, anyone who becomes a party member before Jan. 7 will be eligible to choose the next Nova Scotia Liberal leader.

Previously, a limited number of delegates were elected by the local Liberal associations to cast votes at the leadership convention.

No one has officially announced a bid for the leadership. Candidates have until Oct. 9 to register and must pay a $60,000 registration fee, of which $10,000 is potentially refundable.

McNeil unexpectedly announced his resignation last month, saying it was time to leave politics.