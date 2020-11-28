No law preventing Nova Scotians from traveling in the province: Truro Police

The Truro Police Service is asking the public to avoid calling its non-emergency number to report people suspected of traveling to the area from the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Public Health is asking Nova Scotians to avoid non-essential travel in and out of western and central HRM, defined as the area from Hubbards to, and including, Porters Lake and the communities up to Elmsdale and Mount Uniacke in Hants County.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, Truro Police said, "while we appreciate concerns about the spread of COVID-19, this travel restriction isn't in Public Health Orders and cannot be directly enforced by police."

Police added there is not a law in place that allows them to prevent Nova Scotians from traveling within the province.