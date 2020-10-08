No morning N.S.-P.E.I. crossings Friday: Northumberland Ferries

Northumberland Ferries Limited has cancelled its morning crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Friday.

In an e-mail to our newsroom, the ferry operator says the 6:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. crossings leaving Wood Islands, P.E.I. and the 8:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. crossings leaving Caribou, N.S. will not sail due to the weather forecast.

Environment Canada issued a Gail Warning for the Northumberland Strait at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The forecast calls for winds gusting to 35 to 40 knots (approximately 64 to 74 km/h) on Friday, diminishing to 30 knots (approximately 55 km/h) in the afternoon.

Northumberland Ferries did not say if Friday's afternoon crossings would be affected.

There was no ferry service between Wood Islands, P.E.I. and Caribou, N.S. on Thursday due to the weather.