No new cases of COVID-19 identified, four active cases remain in Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia government says the COVID-19 outbreak at Northwood’s Halifax campus is considered resolved after completing 28 days with no active cases.

There remains four active cases of COVID-19 in the province after no new cases were identified on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 55,428 negative test results, 1065 positive cases, and 63 deaths.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 291 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

Two people, whose COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, are being treated in hospital.