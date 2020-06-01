No new cases of COVID-19 identified in N.B.

The New Brunswick government is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

There are 12 active cases in the province, all in Zone 5, Campbellton region.

Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

Government says over 2,000 tests were processed on Sunday, which is the highest single-day amount since the pandemic began.

All the remaining residents on two separate wards at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Zone 5, were recently tested, and all tests were reported as negative.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.