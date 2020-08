No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Monday, and the number of active cases has dropped.

Government said Tuesday that there are just four active cases in the province, down three from the day prior.

To date, Nova Scotia has 71,958 negative test results, 1,080 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 547 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.