No new cases of COVID-19 identified Sunday in N.S., two active cases remain

Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 215 Nova Scotia tests in the past 24 hours.

To date, the province has 64,412 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

1,005 cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved and there are currently two active cases of the virus.

There is no one receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in Nova Scotia.