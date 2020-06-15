No new cases of COVID-19 in N.S.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in Nova Scotia.

To date, the province has 1,061 confirmed cases, 49,100 negative test results, and 62 deaths.

Government says there are three active cases, with two people in hospital; one of which is in ICU.

None of the active cases are in licensed long-term care homes.

Starting today, visits can resume at long-term care facilities and homes for persons with disabilities funded by the Department of Community Services under the Homes for Special Care Act.

The visits must happen outdoors and visitors are required to stay two metres or six feet away from residents and staff.