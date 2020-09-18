No new cases of COVID-19 in N.S. for 11th straight day

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the eleventh day in a row without a new case.

There are also no active cases in the province for the first time since August 13th.

The last positive case was reported in the central zone on September 7th.

The state of emergency has also been extended to noon on October 4th, unless government terminates or extends it.

To date, Nova Scotia has 86,031 negative test results, 1,086 confirmed cases, and 65 deaths.