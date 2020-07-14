No new cases of COVID-19 in N.S., only one active case

The Nova Scotia government says there is just one active case of COVID-19 in the province.

No new cases were identified on Monday and two active cases were resolved.

To date, Nova Scotia has 57,949 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 310 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

One person remains in hospital for treatment, but their case of COVID-19 in considered resolved.