No new cases of COVID-19 in N.S. over the weekend, state of emergency extended

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The province continues to have three active cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 57,295 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 521 Nova Scotia tests on Friday and 382 on Saturday.

Nova Scotia also announced on Friday that the state of emergency has been extended by another two weeks, running to July 26th.

The province says that the move is aimed at protecting the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensuring the safe reopening of businesses and services.

New Brunswick has one active case and hasn't had a new case of COVID-19 in three days.

There was one new case reported in Prince Edward Island yesterday, a woman in her 80s who is self-isolating at home.

The case is not believed to be linked to a recent cluster of COVID-19 cases in the province or to a Charlottetown seniors' residence where a worker had tested positive.