No new cases of COVID-19 in N.S., three active cases remain

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Nova Scotia.

To date, the province has 56,614 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, and three active COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, 1,000 cases are now considered resolved.

One person who previously tested positive is still being treated in hospital, but government says that their case is considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 579 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, government renewed the State of Emergency in Nova Scotia.

A release states the province is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services.

The order will take effect at noon Sunday July 12 and extend until Sunday July 26 unless it is terminated or extended.