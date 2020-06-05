No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia 

No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia Friday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 773 Nova Scotia tests yesterday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 1,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 61 deaths, and 44,477 negative test results.

Three individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU, while government says 997 individuals have recovered.

Northwood in Halifax is the only long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases, affecting one resident and one member of staff in the latest data.