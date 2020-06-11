No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, only four active cases total

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in Nova Scotia.

To date, the province has 1,061 confirmed cases, 47,145 negative test results, and 62 deaths.

There are four active COVID-19 cases, with two people in hospital and one of those in ICU.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 769 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.