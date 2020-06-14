No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, only three active cases total

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

To date, the province has 1,061 confirmed cases, 48,786 negative test results, and 62 deaths.

996 people have recovered.

There are three active COVID-19 cases, with two people in hospital and one of those in ICU.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 569 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday