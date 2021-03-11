No new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today and has just 19 active cases.

Premier Iain Rankin says the case numbers have been very promising of late, but warns against complacency.

He says, "We want to keep up the good work and continue to follow all of the public health measures."

Government also says that, as of yesterday, 45,149 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 15,383 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.