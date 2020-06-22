No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

It's been nearly two weeks since the last confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, and there is just one active case.

As of Sunday, the province has 51,111 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, and 62 deaths.

The last confirmed case was reported on June 9th.

The provincial government says two people are currently in hospital, one of those in ICU.

One patient's COVID-19 infection is considered resolved, but they remain in hospital.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.