Public Health says no new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Monday in Nova Scotia.

To date, the province has 62,576 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths, with 1,004 cases considered resolved.

The last positive case of COVID-19 was identified in Nova Scotia 13 days ago.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 219 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.