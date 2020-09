No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Government said in a release Saturday there are 5 active cases remaining in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 79,065 negative test results, 1,085 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There is currently no one being treated for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,536 Nova Scotia tests on September 4.