No new COVID-19 cases identified in Nova Scotia Monday, six active cases remain

Nova Scotia has six active cases of COVID-19 after one case was identified on Monday.

Government reported the case Monday afternoon and says in a release Tuesday the individual is a student at Université Sainte-Anne who did not properly self-isolate on their arrival to the province.

Public Health is working to identify close contacts of the student.

Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health says in the release, "The positive and probable cases we announced yesterday are the reason we have a testing strategy in place for post-secondary students. It's helping us detect and manage cases early."

The province says this was the only case of COVID-19 identified on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 76,211 negative test results, 1,085 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 767 Nova Scotia tests on August 31.