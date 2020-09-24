No new COVID-19 cases identified in Nova Scotia Wednesday, one active case remains

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

In a release Thursday, government says there is one active case remaining in the province.

That case is in the Western Zone and is related to international travel.

To date, the province has 89,930 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

One person is currently being treated for COVID-19 in ICU in a Nova Scotia hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 889 Nova Scotia tests on September 23.