No new COVID-19 cases identified Monday in Nova Scotia, one active case remains

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Government says there is one active COVID-19 case remaining in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 84,089 negative test results, 1,086 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There is currently no one being treated for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital and 1,020 cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 866 Nova Scotia tests on September 14.